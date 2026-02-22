Mass Upanayana Ceremony Held at Borgam Temple

NIZAMABAD: A mass Upanayana ceremony was conducted on Sunday at the Lakshmi Ganapati temple in Borgam (P) village under the auspices of the Brahmin Walkers Welfare Association.

Maha Raju Rama Chandra Swami of Bada Rama Mandir attended as chief guest and delivered a spiritual discourse. He said chanting the Gayatri mantra fosters spiritual awareness and devotion among young initiates. He explained that the mantra comprises four parts and 24 syllables, and that reciting it at the prescribed three times a day is significant in spiritual practice. He advised the initiates to chant the Gayatri Mantra regularly.

Association president Pramod Vitthalwar, secretary Maruti Joshi, treasurer Pramod Harge, joint secretary Milind Kumar, Vedic scholars Rama Sharma, Dr Arun Kumar Sharma, Janagama Chandrasekhar Sharma, Shashikant Kulkarni and Nyalam Srinivas were present. Members of the association, relatives and well-wishers also attended.

Following the rituals and related programmes, prasadam was distributed. A large number of devotees attended the ceremony.