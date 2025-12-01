Mass Recital Of Bhagavad Gita Marks Gita Jayanti In Telangana

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of people gathered at temples, goshalas, schools and riverbanks across Telangana and recited all 700 verses of the Bhagavad Gita — under the guidance of Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swamiji, founder-pontiff of Avadhoota Datta Peetham at Sri Ganapati Sachchidananda Ashrama in Mysore. The events marked Gita Jayanti, honouring Lord Krishna’s timeless teachings to Arjuna on the Kurukshetra battlefield.

In Hyderabad, over a dozen centres hosted Sahasra Gala Parayana with more than 1,000 participants — mainly students and women — engaging in synchronised sacred chanting at temples, community halls and schools.

The highlight unfolded at Mysore’s Peetham, where over 5,000 members — mostly children and women — took part as part of the grand Koti Gita Parayana, a collective drive for crore-level recitations to spread spiritual vibrations globally. Of 500 students from the latest batch who memorised the entire Bhagavad Gita, 494 received gold medals on Monday.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Bhagavad Gita teacher Ramya, a 2009-10 first-batch gold medallist coordinating the Koti Sampoorna Bhagavad Gita Parayana Yagnam launched on Nirjala Ekadashi (June 6), said that nearly one lakh members have mastered the text through hundreds of online batches since 2009 via SGS Gita Foundation, each with 20 to 30 students under trained teachers.

Exams, held twice yearly, test oral rendition of all 700 verses by heart — including correct Maha-Prana and Pranakshara pronunciation — through random chapter queries, and toppers earn gold medals.

Enrollees master error-free recitation through the Anucharana method, in which teachers chant each pada, line and shloka three times in a madhyamam shruti, with students repeating six times, supported by audio apps displaying the text in English, Telugu and Kannada for precise pronunciation. Rigorous training culminates in gold, silver and bronze awards. Ramya invited all to join via SGS Gita Foundation at Dattapeetham, and regular chanters can log counts toward the Koti Yagnam target.

The Bhagavad Gita teacher also disclosed that Swamiji announced a 10,000-member mass rendition of the Bhagavad Gita, Soundarya Lahari and Shivananda Lahari at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Stadium on March 21 and 22, 2026; Dwi Sahasra Gala Parayana with 2,116 voices in Kurnool on January 21 and 22, 2026; and a 5,000-member event at New Delhi’s Bharata Mandapam in November 2026.

Globally, Texas events drew over 10,000 NRIs — from 3–4-year-olds to 80-plus seniors — at Allen East Centre and Frisco’s Allen Stadium in 2023 and 2025, coinciding with Guru Purnima and Gita Jayanti, amplifying devotion. From the 40-acre Peetham at the foothills of Chamundi Hill, Sri Swamiji continues to blend meditation, music, Vedic traditions, spirituality, culture and social welfare.