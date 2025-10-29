300 BRS workers join Congress in Ponguleti’s presence

Hyderabad:Revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the top priority of the Congress government is to construct and provide houses for all eligible poor families in Telangana. He stated that over four lakh houses have already been sanctioned, of which more than three lakh are at various stages of construction.

As part of the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll campaign, Ponguleti participated in a padayatra at Karmiknagar in Rahmathnagar division on Wednesday in support of Congress candidate V. Naveen Yadav. Around 300 BRS workers joined the Congress in the presence of the minister. Despite heavy rain, Ponguleti continued the campaign on the second day of his tour as the Congress in-charge for the Rahmathnagar division.



The minister said the government has relaxed eligibility norms under the Indiramma Housing Scheme to ensure that poor families in urban areas also benefit. He criticised former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, alleging that during his decade-long rule, he failed to build even a single house for the poor and instead focused on large projects like Kaleshwaram for personal gain.



Srinivas Reddy praised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his commitment to Telangana’s development and recalled the contributions of late Congress leader P. Janardhan Reddy, who worked for the welfare of the poor in the same area. He announced that all eligible poor families within GHMC and HMDA limits would be allotted plots and provided houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.



The minister also assured that all incomplete two bedroom houses left unfinished during the previous BRS government’s tenure would be completed and handed over to the beneficiaries soon.