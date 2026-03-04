Mass Copying at Inter Exam Centers in Nizamabad, Kamareddy

NIZAMABAD: Serious allegations of mass copying have surfaced at several private Intermediate examination centres in Nizamabad district during the ongoing annual Intermediate examinations, with parents and local residents alleging lax enforcement of examination rules.

Reports indicate that large-scale copying is taking place at some private colleges and government junior colleges in towns across Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. It is alleged that students from one college are being allotted examination centres in other colleges in Bodhan town, where they are being provided with chits to help them score marks.

Parents and locals have also alleged that some officials at the chief superintendent and department officer levels colluded with college managements to facilitate the malpractice. They claim that inadequate supervision inside examination halls is enabling violations of examination norms.

Parents said the issue had been brought to the notice of district education authorities but alleged that no effective action had been taken so far. They also accused staff at the District Intermediate Education Office of responding negligently to the complaints.

Parents and public organisations have urged district collector Ila Tripathi to intervene and take strict action to curb the alleged mass copying. They also called for stronger monitoring measures to ensure transparency in the conduct of examinations and safeguard students’ future.