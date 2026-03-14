Mass Bhagavad Gita Recitation Held on Seventh Day of Brahmotsavams

NIZAMABAD: Mass recitation of the Bhagavad Gita marked the seventh day of the Induru Tirumala Brahmotsavams at Narsingpalli on Saturday.

The programme was held after the Nitya Havan Purnahuti in the morning. Under the guidance of Guru Sri Pavan Sharma of the Shakta Parishad group, his women disciples organised recitations of Vishnu Sahasranamam, Lalita Sahasranamam and a collective chanting of Soundarya Lahari. Devotees participated in large numbers in the spiritual activities.

Devotees from Nizamabad and surrounding villages arrived at the temple, with chants of “Govinda” echoing across the premises.

In the evening, Lord Srinivasa was taken in a procession through the Mada streets on the Ashwa Vahanam. Sri Sri Sri Devanatha Jeeyar Swamy said that the Lord’s procession on the Ashwa Vahanam signifies the arrival of prosperity and wealth.

After the evening Purnahuti, the Lord was again taken in a procession on the Ashwa Vahanam through the Mada streets and the Dopotsavam was conducted.

During the Dopotsavam, the transformation of a robber into a revered Alwar after receiving the darshan of Lord Maha Vishnu was portrayed, drawing an emotional response from devotees.

Village girls welcomed the deity with Mangala Haratis, while youth participated in the Ashwa Vahanam procession with songs and dances.

Temple trustee Narasimha Reddy said organising the programmes under the blessings of Sri Sri Sri Devanatha Swamy was the result of merits accumulated in previous births.

Film producers Dil Raju, Shirish and Vijaya Simha Reddy, DCP G. Basva Reddy, Narala Sudhakar and others were present.