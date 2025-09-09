Masab Tank Church Hosts Mary’s Feast

Hyderabad:The Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary — also called Mary’s Feast — was celebrated at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Health, Telangana’s largest Catholic shrine, at Masab Tank on Monday. The shrine, popularly known as the biggest octagonal church in Asia, attracts devotees from across the Telugu states, from all faiths.

The celebrations began with a Vigil Mass at midnight, which concluded at 2 am, followed by a series of Masses in different languages throughout the day.

At 4 am, the main Birthday Mass was offered by the rector, Fr. Michael Selvaraj, in an open-air pandal as the church premises could not accommodate the large gathering. “People from all religions attend this church, place their petitions before Mother Mary, and return with gratitude,” he said.

Joyce Carvalho, a native of Goa who attended the feast, said, “I have been settled here since 1992. After learning about this shrine, I have been attending every year. Mother Mary has been keeping me well and helping in my wellbeing.”

Caroline, a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Cathedral, attended the 9.30 am English Mass offered by Rev. Monsignor Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Hyderabad, Fr. Balashowry.

“As the day coincides with my birthday, September 8 is very special for our family and relatives. Spending the whole day at the church itself is a blessing,” she said.

The area surrounding the church was lined with makeshift stalls selling food and fancy items.

The shrine is often compared to Velankanni in Tamil Nadu, which is home to one of the most famous churches dedicated to Mother Mary.

In the evening, a grand procession was held, with Mother Mary’s statue being carried on a decorated palanquin. This programme saw active participation from parishioners, especially those belonging to the local community.