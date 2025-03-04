Marthomites to observe 50-day Lent

Hyderabad:Christians across the city will start observing Lent, a period of fasting and prayer that traditionally lasts more than 40 days, from Ash Wednesday.

For many denominations, Lent starts on the day; however, the Mar Thoma Syrian Church — a community with Malayalam roots — observes a 50-day Lent, which began on Sunday and will conclude on Easter.



The community always starts Lent season, the Sunday before Ash Wednesday. Rest of the church denominations observe a 47-day Lent that end on Easter Sunday on April 20 this year.



According to Father Saju Chacko, the parish priest at Mar Thoma Syrian church, West Maredpally, Lent is a time when believers focus on spiritual renewal through fasting, simple living, and frequent prayer.



“These 50 days are very important in a Christian’s life,” he said. “Our Lenten season began this Sunday with a special service. Throughout this period, church members observe food restrictions, dedicate more time to prayer, and strive for purity in thought and action.”



During Lent, the Mar Thoma Syrian Church organises cottage prayers and worship services at members’ homes. Closer to Holy Week, key events include Maundy Thursday — where the Lord’s Supper is observed — and Good Friday, marked by services from morning until early afternoon. The Lenten season concludes on Easter Sunday, featuring an early-morning service symbolising the resurrection.



The Mar Thoma Syrian community, often referred to as “Marthomites,” originates largely from Kerala.



Johnson Varghese, vice-president of the local Mar Thoma Church, estimates that about 500 families in the twin cities belong to this denomination.

“Our 50-day Lent is a longstanding ritual,” Varghese noted. “It starts before Ash Wednesday and differs slightly from other Christian traditions. Our church headquarters is in Thiruvalla, Kerala, and we trace our heritage back to the Apostle Thomas, who came to India in AD 52.”

He also explained that Mar Thoma churches display a special cross said to have been engraved by the Apostle Thomas himself.



Mary Jacob, a longtime member of the congregation and a native of Kerala, emphasised the sense of community during Lent. “This is a season of prayer and fasting,” she said. “The church services help us reconnect with our roots and Biblical teachings. While different denominations have varied traditions, we maintain those passed down from the beginning.”