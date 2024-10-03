Marriott to set up India’s first Global Capability Centre in hospitality in Hyderabad

The GCC — Marriott Tech Accelerator — will leverage Hyderabad’s exceptional tech talent to enhance Marriott's technology infrastructure, engineering capacity, and security capabilities across its global operations.

Addressing the media, IT and industries minister Duddila Sridhar Babu said the new GCC in the hospitality sector advances our vision of making Telangana a global hub for AI, data science, and IoT.

“The decision to set up the Marriott Tech Accelerator in Hyderabad marks a pivotal step in the state's ongoing efforts to attract GCC investments from a broader range of industries. Marriott will begin its GCC full scale operations by the first quarter of 2025,” said Sridhar Babu.

He urged the Marriott leadership team to explore opportunities in opening hotels and establishing tech accelerator centres in tier-2 cities across Telangana, which would further bolster the state’s economic growth and decentralised development. The Marriott team assured the minister that they would consider this proposition.

“We have chosen to establish the Marriott Tech Accelerator in Hyderabad, India because of its world-class talent and strong reputation as a major IT hub in India. It would provide employment to 300 persons in the first phase,” said Drew Pinto, executive vice-president and chief revenue and technology officer, Marriott International.

Hyderabad is one of India’s fastest-growing GCC hubs and has a diverse talent pool that supports cutting-edge innovation across various sectors. The region's robust ecosystem fosters collaboration and growth, making it an attractive destination for multinational corporations seeking to establish a presence in India.

With more than 300 AI start-ups, 12 data centres, and a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for AI, Telangana stands out as a leading innovation centre. The upcoming 200-acre AI City will further solidify the state’s position in India’s deep tech talent ecosystem.

“Telangana has emerged as a global tech leader with over 200 GCCs, 300 startups in AI and 12 data centres driving business transformation. Our talent pool includes over 1 million GCC-ready tech professionals and 350,000 AI and Chip designers, with an annual influx of 150,000 engineers,” said Sridhar Babu.