Married Woman Elopes with Instagram Friend

Hyderabad: In a case of digital romance leading to domestic upheaval, a 46-year-old married woman and mother of two allegedly eloped with a 23-year-old man she met on Instagram.

According to Jubilee Hills police, the woman, a native of Bihar, had been living in the city since 2004 with her husband, a professional cook, and their two children, a 19-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter. She was employed as a domestic help in the neighbourhood.

Police said her association with the youth from Banswada in Nizamabad district began four years ago through Instagram. Over time, the online friendship grew into a romantic relationship, with the duo reportedly meeting frequently in the city.

The matter came to light on Monday after the woman failed to return home, prompting her husband to approach the authorities. “On CCTV footage, we spotted the woman riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by the 23-year-old youth,” said N. Rama, sub-inspector of Jubilee Hills police station.

Based on the husband’s complaint, a missing person case has been registered. Preliminary evidence from CCTV cameras confirmed the duo left the city together on a bike. Special teams have been formed to trace their location, with Hyderabad police coordinating with their counterparts in Nizamabad.