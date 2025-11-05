Married Woman, Daughter Die by Suicide Over Family Disputes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a woman and her young daughter died by suicide allegedly due to family disputes. According to Lake Police, the deceased have been identified as Keerthika Agarwal (28), a chartered accountant, and her two-year-old daughter, Biyara.

Keerthika was married to Prithvilal, a businessman from the Old City area. Reportedly, the couple had been facing marital issues, leading Keerthika to move to her parents’ residence in Bahadurpura with her daughter around a year and a half ago.

On November 2, Keerthika is believed to have jumped into Hussain Sagar Lake along with her daughter. On Monday, locals near Neera Café on Necklace Road found her body and informed the police. Police initially could not identify the body and shifted it to the mortuary before beginning an investigation. Meanwhile, the woman’s parents filed a missing complaint, stating that their daughter and granddaughter were missing. Upon verification, the body was identified as that of Keerthika. Suspecting that she may have died by suicide along with her child, police launched a search operation and later recovered the baby’s body as well on Tuesday. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.