Marriage Portal Exposes Sensitive Personal info

Hyderabad: A serious data privacy issue has emerged on the Telangana government’s registration website used for special marriage applications. The portal, which is meant to display limited applicant details for public notice, is allowing unrestricted access to highly sensitive personal information.

The special marriage registration service is part of the state’s wider registration portal, which also handles property registration, firm and society registration, and market value searches. Under the Special Marriage Act, authorities must publish marriage notices for 30 days to invite objections. To meet this requirement, the online dashboard lists names, photographs, partial mobile numbers and addresses of applicants.

However, the dashboard also reveals application numbers and notice dates. By entering these details, anyone can download complete applications containing phone numbers, email addresses, Aadhaar numbers, full residential addresses and guardian information.

Cybersecurity experts warn that such exposure could lead to identity theft, harassment and misuse of personal data. “Most of the data displayed on the marriage dashboard is concealed, but the data within the application is very sensitive and can be used for malicious purposes without the applicant ever knowing,” said Harisha K., a cybersecurity specialist. She added that Aadhaar numbers, phone numbers and addresses could be exploited to create fake accounts or aid criminal activity.

Experts argue that while limited public display is legally required, sensitive data should be masked or protected through verification systems such as OTP or password access. Harisha noted: “The application has no need to be out in the open for anyone to see. Any basic security measure can prevent this exposure.”

The issue has taken a more serious turn as interfaith marriage applications are being circulated online by groups and right-wing associations. These organisations are posting applicants’ photographs, addresses and phone numbers on social media, often accompanied by derogatory religious remarks — a practice known as doxxing. The misuse of such data has raised concerns not only about privacy but also about its potential to fuel religious hatred.