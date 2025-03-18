March 20 is International Day of Happiness

Hyderabad:If happiness improves with age, why are younger generations struggling so much? Research suggests that ‘baby boomers’, those born before 1965, report higher life satisfaction than millennials and Gen Z, who are facing rising mental health struggles, financial instability, and uncertainty.

As the world marks International Day of Happiness on March 20, the latest World Happiness Report 2024 highlights this generational divide — older adults are growing more content, while younger people are increasingly anxious and dissatisfied.



A global study across 137 countries found that life satisfaction peaks around 70, while those in their late 20s and 30s report some of the lowest levels. In India, a LocalCircles survey found 62 per cent of respondents over 60 described themselves as ‘mostly happy,’ compared to just 39 per cent of those aged 25-34. This aligns with broader trends — happiness seems to increase with age, while younger generations battle pressures their parents never faced at this scale.



For Arun Mariga, a 29-year-old freelance designer in Hyderabad, financial stress is constant. “My parents bought their first house in their 30s. I can’t even afford a decent rental without splitting costs,” he said.



Research from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) shows that urban youth unemployment remains high, with 12.2 per cent of young graduates in cities like Hyderabad struggling to find stable jobs. The economic uncertainty, coupled with rising costs, has left many Millennials feeling stuck in a cycle of stress.



Psychologists say financial insecurity is a major factor behind lower happiness levels among younger generations. Dr Sunitha Rai K, a clinical psychologist specialising in generational well-being, points to shifting economic realities.



“In the 70s and 80s, most people in their 20s could afford a house, had job security, and didn’t carry huge student loans. Today’s Millennials and Gen Z have none of that. Even with good degrees, many struggle to find stability, and that uncertainty affects mental health.”



Social media is another factor fuelling discontent. While older generations built relationships through face-to-face interactions, today’s youth are immersed in a digital world that fuels comparison and self-doubt.



Nathan Williams, a 23-year-old university student in Hyderabad, admits Instagram and LinkedIn make him feel like he’s falling behind. “I see people my age launching startups, buying homes… and here I am, still relying on my parents for support.”



Studies show heavy social media use is linked to increased anxiety, depression, and loneliness among young adults. A report by Cross River Therapy found that 25.8 per cent of young adults aged 18-25 have a mental illness — the highest of any age group.



Digital well-being expert Riya Pednekar believes social media fosters a toxic cycle of inadequacy. “We’re seeing an epidemic of young people feeling like they aren’t good enough because of what they see online. They compare their everyday struggles to someone else’s curated highlights. Older generations didn’t have to deal with this level of social pressure.”



Yet, research consistently shows happiness increases with age. A Harvard University study found people in their 70s and 80s reported greater life satisfaction than those in their 20s and 30s.



Experts attribute this to emotional stability, fewer career anxieties, and stronger social bonds. Harinath Rao, a 66-year-old retired teacher in Hyderabad, says he enjoys life more now than ever before. “When I was younger, I was always stressed about work and family responsibilities. Now, I focus on what truly matters — good health, friendships, and enjoying the little things.”



Psychologists say this shift is key. “Older adults are better at regulating emotions and focusing on positive experiences,” said Dr Rai. “They’ve learned what’s worth stressing over. There’s less pressure to prove themselves, and that freedom makes a huge difference in happiness.”