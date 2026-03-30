Maram Jagadeeshwar, S.M. Hussaini Elected Unopposed To Top TNGOs Posts

HYDERABAD: Maram Jagadeeshwar and Dr S.M. Hussaini (Mujeeb) were elected unopposed to the posts of president and general secretary during elections to the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (TNGOs) Central Union. When filing of nominations closed on Saturday, no other contestant entered the fray. Following this, Jagadeeshwar was declared elected president and Mujeeb as general secretary.

The nomination process witnessed participation from employee representatives across the state, including leaders from all 33 districts, who attended to show support to Jagadeeshwar and Mujeeb. In a statement, they said they would continue to work on employee issues and take up pending matters with the government.

Elections for other executive positions are still underway. The election officer said formal proceedings will be issued on March 31 after completion of the full process.