Maoists With Rs 4 Lakh Bounty on Their Heads Surrender

Bhadradri-Kothagudem: Five members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit surrendered to superintendent of police B. Rohit Raju at the district police office on Saturday.

The surrendered members include Basawada area committee member (ACM) Punem Pakli (27) from Chhattisgarh, Cherla ACMs Vetti Deva (21) and Makam Ungi (22), and Pamed ACMs Ravva Soma (25) and Madavi Gangi (23).

SP Rohit Raju revealed that Makam Ungi played a key role in the 2021 Tekulagurma attack that claimed the lives of 24 security personnel and participated in attacks on CRPF camps at Dharmaram and Chinthavagu. Ungi carried a reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head, while Punem Pakli and Vetti Deva also had Rs 4 lakh rewards, and Madavi Gangi carried Rs 1 lakh.

The SP urged Maoist members willing to surrender to approach police stations personally or through family members, assuring rehabilitation for those who choose to renounce violence.