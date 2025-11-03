Maoists Extend Ceasefire for Another 6 Months

In a statement, party official spokesperson Jagan said all the parties, public organizations and social movements in Telangana have launched large-scale movements for the continuation of a peaceful atmosphere. In line with the aspirations of the people, the Telangana government has also taken action.

“Accordingly, we announced a ceasefire for six months in May. We will continue to implement the same strategy from our side for these six months. We have also taken steps to ensure that the peaceful atmosphere continues,” he said.

Jagan said the Telangana society wants the peaceful atmosphere to continue. “In line with the aspirations of the people, we are announcing a ceasefire for another six months. As we have continued in the past, we have made efforts to maintain the peaceful atmosphere from our side,” he said.

“We want the government to continue as it has been doing in the past,” he said, adding that the Centre was trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere that has been prevailing in Telangana. All parties, all social groups, associations, students, intellectuals, and social activists should join hands to fight against the efforts of the Central government, he added.