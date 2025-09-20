Maoist Posters Call For Nationwide Celebrations

WARANGAL: Wall posters and pamphlets from the Communist Party of India (Maoist) were found on Saturday along the Bhadrachalam-Venkatapuram highway and pasted on trees from Pathrapuram to Tekula Boru villages in Venkatapuram mandal.

Issued in the name of the CPI Maoist Central Committee, the posters called for nationwide celebrations of the party’s 21st founding anniversary from September 21 to 27. They urged people to participate with a “revolutionary spirit” and called on cadres, armed forces, and the public to protect the revolutionary movement.

The messages appealed for strengthening the party, its armed wing, the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), and its united front. They also urged support for “class struggle and guerrilla warfare” to counter the state’s ‘Operation Kagar War,’ and called for efforts to overcome setbacks and resist enemies.

Meanwhile, police have stepped up security across Mulugu district to prevent untoward incidents during the Maoist celebration week. Regular patrols are being conducted, and forces remain on high alert to maintain law and order.