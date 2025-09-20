 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Maoist Posters Call For Nationwide Celebrations

Telangana
Puli Sharath Kumar
20 Sept 2025 7:56 PM IST

Issued in the name of the CPI Maoist Central Committee, the posters called for nationwide celebrations of the party’s 21st founding anniversary from September 21 to 27.

Maoist Posters Call For Nationwide Celebrations
x
Posters and pamphlets from the Communist Party of India (Maoist) have been found along with Bhadrachalam-Venkatapuram in the Mulugu district on Saturday.—Image By Arrangement

WARANGAL: Wall posters and pamphlets from the Communist Party of India (Maoist) were found on Saturday along the Bhadrachalam-Venkatapuram highway and pasted on trees from Pathrapuram to Tekula Boru villages in Venkatapuram mandal.

Issued in the name of the CPI Maoist Central Committee, the posters called for nationwide celebrations of the party’s 21st founding anniversary from September 21 to 27. They urged people to participate with a “revolutionary spirit” and called on cadres, armed forces, and the public to protect the revolutionary movement.

The messages appealed for strengthening the party, its armed wing, the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), and its united front. They also urged support for “class struggle and guerrilla warfare” to counter the state’s ‘Operation Kagar War,’ and called for efforts to overcome setbacks and resist enemies.

Meanwhile, police have stepped up security across Mulugu district to prevent untoward incidents during the Maoist celebration week. Regular patrols are being conducted, and forces remain on high alert to maintain law and order.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Communist Party of India (CPI) wall posters 
India Southern States Telangana Warangal 
Puli Sharath Kumar
About the AuthorPuli Sharath Kumar

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X