Maoist Leader's Family Welcomes Surrender

Hyderabad: Senior Maoist Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi surrendering before the Maharashtra police was welcome move, said his nephew M. Dilip Sharma alias Santosh. He said he had never seen his uncle who left home even before he was born.



Sharma is the son of Venugopal's elder brother Anjaneyulu, a retired employee of a cooperative bank. Their brother Mallojula Koteswara Rao alias Kishenji, a politburo member, was killed by security forces in West Bengal in 2011.



According to Sharma, Venugopal was the youngest of three sons of Mallojula Venkataiah and Madhuramma.



“They (Mallojula Venugopal Rao and Mallojula Koteswara Rao) left home before I was born. My grandmother had a strong desire to see her sons before she died. Both the brothers were well educated and sacrificed their lives for society. As per the times, everyone needs to change. We welcome his surrender,” Sharma told PTI over the phone.



Born in Peddapalli in Telangana, Venugopal and Koteswara completed their bachelor degrees in Karimnagar and shifted to Hyderabad to pursue a masters in Osmania University from where they espoused Maoist ideology and went underground.



Venugopal's father Venkataiah, a freedom fighter, died in 1997 and Madhuramma in 2022.

