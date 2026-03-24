Hyderabad:Muppala Lakshmna Rao, popularly known as Ganapathi, the former general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), will surrender before the police on or after March 31, the deadline set by Union home minister Amit Shah to eradicate Maoism in the country.

Ganapathi played a key role in the Maoist party and was popular among Maoist cadres for his guerrilla war strategies. Recently, another Maoist leader, Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji, had disclosed Ganapathi’s intent to surrender, which will almost wipe out Maoism in Telangana.



According to sources, many Maoist leaders are expected to surrender before the police by the March 31 deadline.



A state civil liberty leader said that Ganapathi had led the Maoist movement for decades. The Central government is desperately waiting for his surrender. Ganapathi has been in touch with the police authorities for two years, but has been postponing his surrender for one reason or another. Union minister Amit Shah, however, is said to be very particular about Ganapati's surrender



Sources disclosed that Sunnam Chandriah alias Papa Rao alias Mangu, a key leader of the Dandakaranya, is planning to adopt special operations inspired by Madvi Hidma.



He is also said to have had excellent guerrilla war strategies in Bastar. Papa Rao, along with his Dalam in a district-wise meet, said, “If one is mentally strong and has strategic plans, he will surely succeed and achieve his goal, a state intelligence.”



With his strategic skills and familiarity with the topography of Bastar Duandakaryaja, Papa Rao managed to escape the armed forces thrice, only a few minutes before our armed forces reached his hideout. If Papap Rao was not arrested, there is a possibility that he might become Hidma second; however, we will manage to convince him to surrender or face dire consequences, the officer disclosed.



Apart from State Intelligence Bureaus, central intelligence agencies and armed forces have been intensified in Chhattisgarh, and a constant watch is being kept at Papa Rao's hometown, Nimmalugudem of Sukma district, an extremely Maoist-affected belt in Chhattisgarh.



The entire stretch of Sugma, Bastar Charla mandal, is kept under surveillance because 59-year-old Papa Rao grew up watching Maoists since childhood. He joined Radical Student Union, which was affiliated with the then People's War, while still a student and later went into hiding as a full-fledged militant. Papa Rao reportedly learnt guerrilla tactics from Madvi Hidma. After Hidma’s death, Madvi Rao gained control over the Dandakaranyam, reliable sources in intelligence disclosed.

Joint anti-Maoist armed forces and state intelligence strongly believe that after Ganapathi’s surrender second active key Maoist leader Papa Rao’s surrender Maoist rule in the Dandakaranyam will come under control or end.