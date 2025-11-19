Maoist Killings Due To Please Corporates: CPI

WARANGAL: There are several suspicions surrounding the encounters taking place under Operation Kagar, and the Supreme Court must take suo motu cognisance and investigate these deaths, said CPI State assistant secretary Takkallapalli Srinivas Rao at a press meet held at the CPI office in Balasamudram, Hanamkonda, on Wednesday.

He demanded a judicial inquiry into all recent Maoist encounters conducted by the Central government and alleged that the government is treating Maoists like terrorists instead of encouraging them to surrender before the courts.

Srinivas Rao appealed to the Maoists to reconsider their path, stating that capturing state power through armed struggle is impossible, and urged them to join the mainstream Communist movement.

He criticised the BJP government, calling it a murderous regime that serves corporate and capitalist interests. He cited the recent investment of ₹33,000 crore of LIC funds into the Adani Group as an example. The CPI leader said left-wing democratic forces must unite against what he called the BJP’s neglect of public welfare.

He also suggested that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy should lead an all-party delegation to Delhi to pressure the Centre on the issue of BC reservations, and urged Union ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar to take responsibility in exerting this pressure.