Maoist Ganapathi Likely To Surrender in Delhi

Hyderabad: Muppala Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathi, the 80‑year‑old former general secretary of the banned Maoist party who has been underground since 1983, is likely to surrender before the police. Reports suggest the surrender may take place in New Delhi before Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Telangana police.

Director General of police B. Shivdhar Reddy and SIB chief B. Sumathi are currently in New Delhi, preparing the ground for Ganapathi’s surrender. The development comes days after Maoist leaders Tippari Tirupathi alias Devji, Malla Raji Reddy, and others surrendered before Telangana police. Family members of Ganapathi have also urged him to give up arms and lead a normal life.

On Wednesday, reports indicated that Ganapathi’s surrender could mark a final milestone in the Maoist movement. Telangana police have reportedly gathered information on his whereabouts to facilitate the process. Given his stature in the banned organisation, officials are keen to ensure the surrender takes place before Amit Shah in the coming days.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has set a March 31 deadline to eliminate the Maoist party under Operation Kagar, targeting dense forest areas in Dandakaranya, Chhattisgarh, Andhra–Odisha border regions, and other strongholds. The operation has already seen several surrenders and alleged encounters.

Ganapathi, originally from Beerapur in Sarangapur mandal of Jagitial district, began his career as a teacher before joining the People’s War Group (PWG). He worked closely with late Kondapalli Sitaramaiah and other senior leaders, eventually leading the merger of PWG into the Maoist party.