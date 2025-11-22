Maoist Central Committee Weakens After Encounters, Surrender of Extremists

Hyderabad: The death of Maoists, including top leaders, in a series of encounters and the surrender of extremists, had whittled down the size of the central committee from 15 to eight in the past six months, police said.

Of the eight, five are from Telangana: General secretary Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji; Muppala Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapati; Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram; Paka Hanumanthu and Pasunoori Narahari alias Santosh, according to Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy.

He said that of the 10 members of the Telangana committee, only Pavan Reddy, Prabhakar, Shankar, Bade Chokkarao, Raja Reddy, Santosh, Manoj Venkat Reddy and Vijay were active.

Asked about the efforts to secure the surrender of Devji and Ganapati, the DGP said, “Please pass on to us if they come in contact with you. Definitely, we are trying for them. We welcome them if they want to come out through their acquaintances.”

He said that this year, so far, 465 underground Maoists had surrendered to the police, including two central committee members. The others included 11 state committee members, two divisional committee secretaries, 11 divisional committee members and 44 area committee members.

He said some central and state committee members were reluctant to surrender, and the Telangana police had asked them to give up arms and lead a normal life.

Shivadhar Reddy denied that Madvi Hidma, a central committee member who was killed in an encounter in AP last week, had approached the Telangana police to surrender. He said the Telangana police had not given any information regarding Hidma to the AP police.

According to sources, a senior officer who was involved in clearing the Nallamala forests of Maoists, had infiltrated the Maoist ranks and posed as a courier to Hidma over the past few months and gained his trust. Following the courier's information, Hidma and his team went to Vijayawada to get treatment. Amid reports that could not be confirmed by this newspaper of the Union home ministry issuing specific instructions, Hidma was killed in an encounter last week and about 50 Maoists were arrested from Vijayawada and several towns in AP.