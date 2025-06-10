Maoist Bhaskar Buried In Pochera

Adilabad:Maoist leader Mailarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar's funeral was performed in his native village, Pochera, in Boath Mandal of Adilabad district on Monday afternoon. He was killed in a police encounter in Bhijapur of Chhattisgarh two days ago.

People and former Maoists, sympathisers and activists of Rights Groups from North Telangana districts, Virasam members, attended the funeral and paid their last respects. Large number of police personnel were present at Pochera for the funeral.

The funeral procession was taken out from Bhaskar’s house to the graveyard and members of various revolutionary organisations sang songs praising the martyrs and Bhaskar.

Leaders of the Human Rights Forum had met the family members of Bhaskar on Sunday and criticised the Central government for killing Maoists in the name of encounters on Sunday and demanded that the Central government, led by the BJP to start peace talks with the Maoists.