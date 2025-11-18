Bandi Sanjay Issues Four-Month Ultimatum To Maoists

HYDERABAD: Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday issued an ultimatum to Maoists to immediately lay down arms and return to the mainstream. He cautioned them not to fall prey to the “deception” of urban Naxals and lose their lives.

He said Maoists had only four months left to surrender as the Centre was determined to wipe out Maoism by March next. He was speaking to reporters after handing over medical equipment worth ₹1.5 crore to the Area Hospital in Vemulawada, procured with CSR funds from NMDC.

Sanjay alleged that urban Naxals lead luxurious lives in cities while provoking armed extremists in the jungles. “Regardless of which party is in power, they influence the system and amass wealth, while Maoists die in the forests. They say one thing and do another. Do not be misled by them,” he said, adding that the Central government would extend full support to those who shun violence and return to normal life.

Referring to the killing of top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, the minister said, “Power cannot be seized through the gun. Maoists have killed innocent Dalits, Adivasis and police personnel. They have even killed BJP leaders simply for hoisting the national flag. Is the person who hoists the national flag an Indian, or the one who raises a black flag? What kind of ideology is this? What have you achieved with guns except the deaths of innocents and your own cadres?”