Many Young Candidates Enter Fray In Municipal Polls

WARANGAL: In a significant shift in the local political landscape, a wave of young candidates has emerged for the upcoming municipal elections in erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts.

Breaking stereotype that politics is a field reserved for the elderly, over 300 candidates under the age group of 35 are contesting across 12 municipalities in the erstwhile Warangal district alone. This surge follows repeated appeals from senior political leaders urging the youth to enter public service to drive social change.

While established political parties have fielded several young faces, a notable number of youths are also contesting as independent candidates. Many of these aspirants are active in social service and youth organisations, are viewing the local body elections as a platform to prove their leadership.

However, observers noted that a majority of those finding success or gaining party support are individuals who have already established themselves financially through business or self-employment reflecting the current economic demands of electioneering.

Data from the erstwhile Warangal district shows participation of a diverse age. While 300 candidates are under 35 years, the largest group belongs to the 35–45 age bracket with 405 candidates.

This middle-aged group often benefits from a combination of financial stability and strong local ties. Candidates above 45 years old account for 365 contestants, many of whom are long-time party loyalists or were specifically recruited due to local reservation shifts.

In the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, the enthusiasm is equally high. Out of 398 candidates contesting across 66 divisions, a substantial portion is made up of young people. These candidates are leveraging digital platforms, using WhatsApp, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) to mobilise voters and promise modern infrastructure like libraries, gymnasiums and skill development centres.

In Peddapalli district, where youth make up 46 per cent of the electorate (approximately 1.18 lakh voters), some educated professionals have even resigned from software jobs to contest, signalling a deep-seated desire for administrative reform.

Election authorities and social activists are now emphasising the importance of voters’ turnout among the urban youth. With female voters outnumbering males in united districts of Warangal and Karimnagar, the youth vote is expected to be the deciding factor in several key wards.

With polling to be held on Wednesday February 11, the focus remains whether this ‘Young Brigade’ can translate their social media influence and enthusiasm into electoral victories.