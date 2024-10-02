Adilabad: Residents of Dandepalli pledge to quit alcohol on Gandhi Jayanti

Some men wore white clothes for the occasion, and many took the oath in the names of gods and Mahatma Gandhi.

Mancherial MLA Kokkirala Premsagar Rao administered the oath to middle-aged men, youths, and village-level political leaders. Many villagers decided to quit drinking after realising that alcohol was ruining their families and causing their parents great concern about their future.

Women and family members expressed happiness as their men pledged to stop consuming alcohol. Some youths felt embarrassed to publicly admit that they had consumed alcohol.

It was a joyful moment for mothers, wives, and children, who typically dealt with the nuisance caused by their intoxicated relatives. Durgavva of Dandepalli said she never expected such a change in her son and is eager to see how long he will keep his promise.

Premsagar Rao expressed happiness over the large number of people willing to quit drinking, noting that it will bring positive changes to their health and society.

He urged the youth not to waste their lives by slipping into depression or contemplating suicide, emphasising that a bright future awaits them. Rao also promised that many youths would find suitable jobs in the IT and industrial sectors emerging in Mancherial district.

Collector Kumar Dipak emphasised the importance of self-discipline and confidence in overcoming bad habits, stating that this will have a lasting impact on individuals and contribute to social transformation.