Many People Leave Hyderabad to Enjoy Four-Day Holiday Window

Hyderabad: With Ugadi and Id-ul-Fitr coming close to the weekend, residents of Hyderabad are heading towards nearby forests, waterfalls and dam-side getaways to enjoy a short four-day holiday window. Ugadi will be celebrated on Thursday, and Id-ul-Fitr is likely to be on Friday or Saturday, depending on the sighting of the Crescent.

For many students, especially up to Class 9 and in colleges, exams are either done or winding down, leaving a few free days before the next academic cycle begins. IT and several bank and government employees, too, have a four-day break.

“Exams are basically over for us, and we have a few free days before the new academic year starts again. Everyone just wanted to go somewhere,” said Anish Kumar Datta, a Class 9 student travelling with family towards Nagarjuna Sagar.

Travel planners say bookings picked up sharply as soon as the holiday dates became clear. “From mid-week itself, calls increased. By now, most weekend stays are either full or have very limited rooms,” Madhukar V, a travel operator in Bagh Lingampally, said. “Families are booking earlier this time because they know it’s a long weekend.”

Students and young groups are choosing short, flexible trips rather than long holidays. “We didn’t want to plan too much. Just go, stay near a forest or water, relax and come back,” said Abhinaya K, a part of a group of degree students heading towards Ananthagiri Hills on their bikes with tents.

Forest and wildlife zones are seeing some of the highest interest. The Amrabad Tiger Reserve stretch and the Srisailam route through the Nallamala forest are drawing steady traffic, especially with entry routes open. Seasonal waterfalls along these routes are also pulling in visitors.

“We’re going towards Amrabad mainly for the drive and the waterfalls inside,” Keerti & Ankush, a traveller IT couple, told Deccan Chronicle. “It feels like a proper break without going too far. The rains, too, might play spoilsport, so we’re preparing accordingly. Such a long weekend is very rare.”

According to Akhil Mylavarapu, head naturalist and eco tourism consultant with Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TGFDC), the rise in visitors has been building up over this week. “We saw a dip of 12.5 per cent last month because of the exams, and now there is a clear jump with the holidays. This trend is likely to continue till at least the third week of April,” he said.

He added that properties in forest areas are seeing strong demand. “Places like the Mannanur jungle resorts are already seeing good footfall. Around the 14th, bookings picked up noticeably, and since then, occupancy has been consistently high,” he said.

Locations around water such as Nagarjunasagar and Laknavaram are also seeing strong footfall, particularly from families looking for easier, shorter trips.

Costs are shaping choices, but not through discounts. Basic bus packages to Srisailam are around `2,500 per person, while short trips to Warangal are around `1,000 to `1,500. Group cab trips with one-night stays are averaging `2,500 to `5,000 per person when shared.

“There are no real offers,” a travel planner, Mubin, said. “But if five people go together, everything becomes affordable. That’s why group trips are increasing.”

Hotel occupancy is tightening in popular destinations. “Weekdays are still manageable, but for this weekend, most rooms are already booked,” a manager at Harita Resort, Vikarabad, said.