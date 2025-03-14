Many Join Holi Celebrations in Nizamabad, Kamareddy

Nizamabad/Kamareddy: Hundreds of people in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts marked Friday with a burst of colour and celebration during the Holi festival. The day-long event saw people from all age groups — especially youths and children — gathering in towns and villages to play with vibrant powders, dance to festive music, and exchange warm greetings both in person and on social media.

Festivities kicked off early on Friday morning in residential colonies and apartments and continued into the afternoon. Participants, their faces obscured by splashes of colour, embraced the spirit of the day by sharing traditional sweets and non-vegetarian delicacies with friends, relatives, and guests.

Adding to the multicultural atmosphere, many North Indians and families hailing from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and even international communities took part in the celebrations. Ramdev, a youth from Nepal, highlighted the inclusive nature of the festival. Speaking to the media, he explained, “My friends and relatives are working in various hotels and restaurants in Nizamabad. We are happy to take part in all Hindu festivals here, and many of us are preparing delicious dishes for the occasion.”

To ensure a safe celebration, police forces in Nizamabad, Bodhan, and Armoor divisions maintained a heightened security presence. Police commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya had issued strict directives to officers, who were seen patrolling main roads and residential areas with lathi in hand, ensuring that the festive fervor unfolded without any untoward incidents.