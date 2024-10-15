Many Call for Following Buddha’s Teachings for a Better Society

Hyderabad: The Dhamma Vijayam celebrations at Buddhavanam, Nagarjunasagar, under the auspices of the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) on Monday saw calls for following Buddha’s teachings for a better society.

Corporation chairman spoke of the government's commitment to developing Buddhavanam into a world-class Buddhist destination, aiming to attract tourists from Southeast Asia.

Buddhist monks, along with other officials, scholars, and international students from universities in Hyderabad, participated in the event.

The monks offered prayers at the Buddhapada sculpture, while a procession led by Oggu artists added to the cultural vibrancy. Monks from different monasteries and representatives from the Buddhist Society of India were honoured with chivaras dana.

The event celebrated the teachings of Buddha, bringing together both local and international participants to reflect on his message of peace and compassion.