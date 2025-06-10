Many BRS Leaders Throng BRK Bhavan

Hyderabad:In a possible show of things to come on June 11 when former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is expected to appear before the Justice P.C Ghose commission of inquiry on the Kaleshwaram barrages, Monday’s hearing attended by senior BRS leader and former irrigation minister T.

Harish Rao saw a number of senior party leaders, MLAs and former ministers turning up at the commission’s offices in BRK Bhavan near Tank Bund.



Among those present during the hearing were former ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Vemula Prashant Reddy and general secretary Soma Bharat Kumar who is also the BRS legal counsel.



The hall in which Justice Ghose conducts the hearings was filled to capacity. A large number of BRS supporters who arrived at the BRK Bhavan were held back by the police behind barricades.





