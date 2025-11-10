Many in BJP Good, Kishan Bad Boy: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy came down heavily on Union minister G. Kishan Reddy for creating obstacles in Telangana development, in particular projects aimed at transforming the capital city and surrounding areas.

“I consciously decided to maintain cordial relations with the Centre for the good of Telangana,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that he saw no fault in doing the rounds of the national capital and meeting Union ministers to pursue the state’s interests.

“The Centre was initially by and large cooperative,” he said and pointed out that it had accepted his request for permission to build elevated corridors in the defence area in the Secunderabad cantonment, debt restructuring to bring down the interest burden from 11.9 to 7.25 per cent, greenfield expressways from Future City to Amaravati and Machilipatnam port, Regional Ring Road and widening of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.

Maintaining that there was no issue with other BJP leaders from the state, the Chief Minister said Kishan Reddy, “the bad brother of KTR” was stalling the projects.