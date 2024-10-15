MANUU students protest Baba Siddiqui’s murder 

Hyderabad:The student union of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad, has raised concerns about the safety of leaders speaking up for their communities after minority leader Baba Siddiqui was shot dead in broad daylight in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Siddiqui, known for standing up for minority rights, has had his killing viewed as part of a wider trend aimed at silencing those who fight for justice. Former students’ union vice-president Md. Abuhamza described the murder as “a direct attack on democracy.” He added “This raises a serious question about the failure of the BJP government. We demand a fair investigation.”



Siddiqui's death brings to the forefront growing concerns about the security of minority leaders in India. Abuhamza, alongside the MANUU students’ union, urged the government to ensure the safety of all leaders, stating that India's diversity and democratic framework are under threat.

