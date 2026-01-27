MANUU Students Defy Threats, Launch Stir for Polls

Hyderabad:Students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (Manuu) began an indefinite strike on campus on Tuesday, demanding the immediate conduct of long-pending students’ union elections.

The protest, called by a collective of students, follows repeated representations to the administration over the past year that yielded no response. Students argued that while elections were held for teachers’ and staff associations, they continue to be denied an elected body to represent their concerns.



Research scholar Swaleh Ansari said the absence of a students’ union had left students without a democratic platform. “This selective approach violates our right to representation. After months of silence, we were left with no option but to sit in protest,” he said.



Another student leader, Rafe Azmi, criticised what he described as intimidation by the administration, citing a late-night notice warning of police cases against protesters. “Our protest is peaceful and non-disruptive. Threats instead of dialogue only worsen the situation,” he said.



Students said the strike would continue until the administration issues a formal notification for elections and called for transparent discussions in the presence of students. Meanwhile, the dean of students welfare stated that no dialogue would be allowed until the strike is called off, noting that permission for the protest had been denied a day earlier. ENDS



Student, techie caught with party drugs



Hyderabad:Cyberabad police on Tuesday arrested two persons in separate incidents for allegedly possessing and selling MDMA and OG Kush. Drugs worth several lakhs were seized from their possession.



In the first case, Gachibowli police, along with the Serilingampally zone special operations team (SOT), arrested Saikiran, 29, a private employee residing at Keshav Nagar in Gachibowli and a native of Odisha. Police said 11 grams of MDMA and two mobile phones were seized from him. He was taken into custody and later produced before a court for judicial remand. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.



In a separate incident, Kukatpally police apprehended a 19-year-old student at the Kukatpally Y-Junction around 1 pm. During a search, police recovered 36.54 grams of MDMA and 6.46 grams of OG Kush from his college bag. Officials said the student admitted to procuring the drugs from contacts in Bengaluru for about ₹24,000 and bringing them to Hyderabad to sell to college students in and around Madhapur.



Both accused have been booked under the NDPS Act and remanded to judicial custody.



TG power staff call protest over transfers



Hyderabad:The TG electricity employees joint forum, representing all unions and associations of TG power utilities , TGGenco, TGTransco, TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL, has announced a Maha Dharna at the TGSPDCL corporate office, Mint compound, on Wednesday. The protest is against what the forum described as the “dictatorial attitude” of managements regarding the general transfer policy.

The forum said it would boycott all video conferences with management and appealed to engineers, officers, and artisans to participate in the dharna.



It also urged Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka to intervene and instruct the managements of state power utilities to postpone the general transfers to June. The forum demanded that transfer guidelines of TGGenco be discussed with the joint forum before implementation.