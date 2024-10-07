MANUU Protests in Solidarity With Palestine

Hyderabad:On the first anniversary of Gaza's retaliation against Israel, the Students Collective, a student forum at MANUU Hyderabad, organised a solidarity march to stand with Palestine and mark the day. Students gathered to voice their outrage against the ongoing attacks on Palestine. “What happened on October 7, 2023, was a rightful and proportional response to 70 years of Israeli oppression and illegal occupation,” said Talha Manna, president of the Azad United Students Federation (AUSF), MANUU.

The protest began at 6.30 pm on Monday at the OAT, with students calling for an end to the violence against Palestine. “In the past year, more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children. Over 15 lakh people have been displaced, and Gaza is now reduced to rubble,” Talha said.



Abu Hamza, former vice president of MANUU, also joined the protest and questioned the restrictions placed on media coverage of the protest on the campus. He said, “The IB was allowed in to take photographs, but the Proctor refused to let the media cover our protest,” he objected.

