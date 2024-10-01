Manuu kids excel at science fair

Hyderabad: Students from Maulana Azad National Urdu University (Manuu) Model School, Hyderabad, bagged the top three positions at the 17th Regional Science Fair, organised by the Telangana Science Fair Academy (TSFA) on September 28. Principal Dr Kafil Ahmad said the winners were the team of Uzma Begum (Class XII)-Mahek Begum (Class XI), followed by Mirza Zoya Begum-Sadia Begum (Class XI) and Md Althaf, Md Mustafa, and Md Ayan.



