 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Manuu kids excel at science fair

Telangana
DC Correspondent
30 Sep 2024 11:05 PM GMT
Manuu kids excel at science fair
x
Maulana Azad National Urdu University (Manuu) Model School. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Students from Maulana Azad National Urdu University (Manuu) Model School, Hyderabad, bagged the top three positions at the 17th Regional Science Fair, organised by the Telangana Science Fair Academy (TSFA) on September 28. Principal Dr Kafil Ahmad said the winners were the team of Uzma Begum (Class XII)-Mahek Begum (Class XI), followed by Mirza Zoya Begum-Sadia Begum (Class XI) and Md Althaf, Md Mustafa, and Md Ayan.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Maulana Azad National Urdu University Manuu Model School Manuu kids excel at science fair 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick