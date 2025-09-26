Manuguru Police Station SI in Graft Case

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case of criminal misconduct against Bathini Ranjith, a Sub-Inspector (SI) of Manuguru police station in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, for allegedly demanding bribe.

The SI had earlier demanded bribe amount of Rs.40,000 from the complainant as a reward for having issued notices under Section 35(3) of the BNSS Act to the complainant and his brother in crime number 292/2025, registered under Sections 8(iv), 296(3) read with 3(v) of BNS Act at Manuguru police station.

The ACB officials said the SI was being arrested and produced before the special court for ACB cases in Warangal. The details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons.