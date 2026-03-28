Mantras, Cries Of Jai Sri Ram Echo Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A wave of devotion and chants of “Jai Sri Ram” swept across Hyderabad on the occasion of Srirama Navami on Friday. Temples and community centres organised Sitarama Kalyanam, and devotees participated in the Srirama Navami Shobha Yatra.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, GHMC commissioner R. V. Karnan and Hyderabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar offered prayers at the Sitarambagh temple in Asifnagar, where the main procession of Srirama Navami Shobha Yatra began.

The procession turned the lanes of Hyderabad with people showing devotion. Thousands of people participated this year, with devotees following the procession chanting “Jai Sriram” and “Jai Hanuman” with saffron flags in hand and statues of Sri Ram and Hanuman.

Sajjanar said nearly 3,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order during the large-scale event, and officials from various departments have jointly inspected the route to avoid any disruptions. Authorities also kept a close eye on the procession through drones and CCTV cameras, to ensure real-time monitoring of the procession.

The procession began at 1 pm from Sitarambagh temple and Aakashpuri Hanuman temple at Dhoolpet, and concluded at Ramkoti’s Hanuman Vyayam Shala.

Temples across the city saw a large number of devotees praying to Lord Rama and witnessing the Sri Sitarama Kalyanam. Of note was the Ayodhyanath temple in Shastripuram. This is one of just four such temples worldwide — and the only one in South India — where devotees can pray to over 30 idols of Gods and Goddesses linked to Ramayana and Vaikuntam carved in a single sanctum sanctorum. The others are in Puri (East India), Ramakund (Gujarat, West India), and Ayodhya (North India).

Explaining the religious significance, temple priest Rajesh said devotees seeking health, education, long life, wealth, power, and peace can worship at this `Ekashila Temple'. This temple features idols of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman, along with Garuda, Jambavant, Angada, Narada, Tummala, Vibhishana, all Samanta Murthies, and the 12 Alwars.