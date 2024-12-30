Manmohan Singh's services will last as long as history exists: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The BRS party MLAs on Monday welcomed the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's proposals in the Assembly session demanding to confer Bharat Ratna for former prime minister Manmohan Singh. The BRS party also demanded that the state government must consider bringing pressure on the BJP- led NDA government to set up a former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao's ghat in Delhi.

In his speech, BRS MLA T Harish Rao said that even though Manmohan Singh is no longer with us, his services will last as long as history exists. Born in a common family, educated under street lamps, lanterns, and relying on scholarships, he grew up to be an extraordinary person.

"Manmohan Singh is a great man who has held many great positions with dedication as UGC Chairman, RBI Governor, Chief Financial Advisor, Planning Commission Deputy Chairman, Atomic Energy and Space Commission Member, Finance Minister and Prime Minister. Manmohan Singh was introduced to the country's politics by our beloved Telangana PV Narasimha Rao," Harish Rao said.

When PV Narasimha Rao was prime minister, he recognised Manmohan Singh's stability and offered Finance Minister in Cabinet. PV Narasimha Rao showed the direction of the country's economy in his own style without betraying any trust. Manmohan Singh's first speech as Finance Minister has gone down in the records as the best speech in the country," Harish Rao said.