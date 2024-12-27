Manmohan Singh, whose rise to PM was paved by AP, launches historic Rural Employment scheme in the state

Hyderabad: In a landmark event, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, along with the then UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, inaugurated the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme from Bandlapalli gram panchayat in Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh.

Sonia Gandhi hailed the scheme as "truly revolutionary," emphasizing that it grants the poorer sections of society the right to work. "This initiative marks a significant step towards ensuring livelihood security for millions," she remarked.

Manmohan Singh reflected on the promise made by the UPA's National Common Minimum Programme, stating, "We committed to introducing an Act that would guarantee employment to the rural poor, and today, we see that promise come to fruition."

This launch was not just an event but a beacon of hope for rural employment and empowerment, setting a precedent for social welfare initiatives in India.