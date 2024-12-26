Manmohan Singh, man of impeccable integrity: Revanth

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed profound sorrow over the passing of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, hailing him as an economist, reformer, and humanitarian who left an indelible mark on India’s progress.

In his post, Revanth Reddy wrote, "One of the greatest economists, leaders, reformers, and above all, a humanitarian of our times… A man of virtue, impeccable integrity, marked above all by a humane touch in decision-making, Dr Singh is one of the true architects of new India."

The Chief Minister highlighted Dr. Singh's legacy as a statesman who exemplified decency and class in public life, qualities that he said were much needed in today’s political arena. Revanth Reddy added, "He showed how decency and class are much needed aspects of political and public life. He is a legend in whose passing away, India has lost a great son."

Quoting Dr. Singh's words, Revanth Reddy remarked, "Truly, in his own words, history will treat him far more kindly, and respectfully, than his own times perhaps did."

The Chief Minister extended his condolences to Dr Singh’s family, stating, "My prayers and deepest condolences for the bereaved family members."









