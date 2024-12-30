Manmohan Singh First PM to waive farmer loans: Bhatti

Welcoming the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's motion tabled in the Assembly on Monday to pay tributes to the former prime minister Manmohan Singh, the Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that Manmohan Singh's name will be immortal as long as the state of Telangana exists. Despite not having the necessary strength in Parliament to form a Telangana state, the then UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and the then Prime Minister Manmohan got the Telangana bill passed by convincing the opposition.

"Manmohan Singh was the first Prime Minister in the country to waive off farmer loans, and today he is the inspiration for the two lakh loan waiver scheme in the state. I fully support the resolution proposed by the Chief Minister to install a statue of Manmohan Singh in Hyderabad and to give him the Bharat Ratna.," the Deputy Chief Minister said.



Vikramarka said that Manmohan Singh brought many laws not only by understanding the economic conditions of the country but also the social conditions. He brought the Right to Information Act to enable the common man to get information. The former prime minister brought the Employment Guarantee Scheme Act that changed the course of the country. When the world was facing difficulties due to the economic crisis, this law saved the people of the country from being affected by the financial crisis.



The Deputy Chief Minister also recalled that Manmohan Singh brought the Forest Rights Act for those who roamed the forests without self-respect. He completely repealed the inhumane Scavengers Act and increased the respect for India in the world by providing them with security.