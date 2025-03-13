Manipur violence distanced students away from studies, says Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed concern over drastic fall in school enrolment of students due to ethnic violence in Manipur and urged the Centre to take steps to address the issue.

Taking part in discussion on the Budget for higher education, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi the enrolment of minority students in higher education also reduced throughout the country. As against the national average of 26 per cent, the enrolment of minorities in higher education is mere 8.1 per cent, he said

Owaisi also stated that the funds allocated for minority affairs in the last financial year have been not utilised though the government made allocations and the same funds have been diverted for other heads, he said.