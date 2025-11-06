Manikonda Residents Hail Hydraa for Protecting Govt Land Worth Rs.1,000 Cr

Hyderabad: Residents of Mankonda from about 15 colonies held a rally near MarriChettu to show their support for Hydraa for protecting the government worth Rs.1,000 crore.

They carried placards saying that Hydraa had protected parks worth more than Rs.1,000 crore in Manikonda municipality, helping to keep the city green and healthy. People from Neknampur Village and Tirumala Hills also joined the rally, praising Hydraa for protecting open spaces for the public. Residents thanked Hydraa Commissioner AV Ranganath for protecting the government land meant for developing a park.