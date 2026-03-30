Maneka, Revanth Discuss Cow Protection

HYDERABAD: A delegation led by animal rights activist and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Assembly premises to review and strengthen animal welfare measures across the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister outlined a roadmap for state-wide cow protection, including the construction of a modern, high-tech Goshala at Yenkapally. Plans were also discussed to establish cow shelters in various regions, particularly near prominent temples, to enhance animal care infrastructure.

Officials briefed Maneka Gandhi on measures being implemented for street dog management and cow protection within municipal limits. They presented details of sterilisation programmes for street dogs through a powerpoint presentation.

Maneka Gandhi expressed satisfaction with the government’s initiatives and welcomed the steps being taken to improve animal welfare in Telangana.