Maneka Calls for Unified Animal Rescue Network

Hyderabad:Animal welfare advocate and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi on Friday called for a coordinated, district-level rescue system and a unified network of welfare groups at an interaction with volunteers and organisations in Banjara Hills, organised by People for Animals (PFA) Abhaya. The meeting also outlined a plan combining a rapid response app with the launch of a state federation to strengthen efforts on the ground.

“Animal lovers and organisations must build unity and avoid conflicts among themselves. Awareness and understanding of animal welfare laws are essential for effective action,” Gandhi said. She added, “Volunteers must stay active on the ground and support shelters whenever required, and government veterinary clinics must be upgraded to proper standards.” Gandhi also called for strict action against illegal bird trade, regulation of pet shops, and closer monitoring of gaushalas and poultry units.

A major announcement during the session was the launch of the Telangana Animal Welfare Federation (TAWF), which seeks to bring individuals and organisations onto a common platform. Participants were invited to join the federation and contribute to coordinated work across the state.



The meeting also introduced the Rapid Response (RRT) App, described as a district-level rescue network that connects injured animals with nearby volunteers. The app allows users to raise an SOS alert with location and contact details, visible to registered volunteers within the same district. Alerts remain active for up to 60 minutes, with responses depending on voluntary participation.



The proposed plan includes a target of 10,000 app downloads per district. Suggestions discussed during the session included introducing “No Leather in Schools” initiatives, setting up animal welfare associations in colleges, training sanitary workers to be animal-friendly, and promoting pet insurance enrolment.

