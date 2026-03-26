Mandrills Added to Nehru Zoological Park After Over a Decade

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park has added mandrills to its animal collection for the first time since 2013, with two male siblings released into the primate enclosure for public display.

The mandrills, aged about 23 months, were brought from Jamshedpur Zoo under an animal exchange programme. In exchange, the Hyderabad zoo provided a pair of African lions. The animals arrived last month and remained under quarantine for 45 days before being shifted to the enclosure.

The release was carried out by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Vinay Kumar in the presence of zoo officials, including Director of Zoo Parks Sunil S. Hiremath and curator J. Vasantha.

Vinay Kumar said the addition reflects the zoo’s continued efforts towards wildlife conservation and breeding of indigenous and exotic species. He said the new attraction is expected to draw more visitors during the summer season.

The zoo currently houses 196 species with over 2,100 animals. Officials said the addition of mandrills is expected to strengthen the primate section and add to visitor interest.