Manda Krishna Madiga Demands Delay in Group 1, 2 Exam Results

Hyderabad: Manda Krishna Madiga, president of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS), questioned the government’s rush to announce results for Groups 1, 2 and other recruitment exams before completing the categorisation of sub-castes among the Scheduled Castes community for reservations. This would affect students from the community, he said.

“DSC results were announced before the categorisation, which caused an injustice to Madiga community students and limited their job opportunities,” Krishna said at a press conference here on Sunday. “We have mailed our concerns about the issue to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and Telangana Public Service Commission chairman Burra Venkatesham.”

He recalled that after the Supreme Court judgment on the sub-categorisation, Revanth Reddy announced in the Assembly that the government would implement in recruitment for government posts. “The government has planned to introduce the sub-categorisation Bill in the Assembly sessions. Why are the results being announced in a week,” Krishna asked.

He also called for protests in all districts and universities to support the demand for delaying the results till the sub-categorisation bill is passed.