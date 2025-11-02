Manda Faults Govt Silence on CJI Gavai Attack

Hyderabad:MRPS founder president Manda Krishna Madiga strongly condemned the silence of governments and government agencies over the attack on Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, terming it a reflection of caste discrimination deeply rooted in the country’s systems. Addressing Dalit self-respect rally organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) from Indira Park to the Babu Jagjivan Ram statue in Hyderabad on Saturday, he said that Dalits continued to remain “untouchables” even for constitutional and law enforcement agencies.

He questioned why Delhi Police had not registered a case over the attack and why the Supreme Court did not take up the issue suo motu. “If a judge from an upper caste had faced such an attack, the response would have been immediate. But because Justice Gavai is a Dalit, the system has chosen silence,” he alleged, adding that this discriminatory attitude was inhuman and dangerous to democracy. He also criticised the National Human Rights Commission for remaining silent.

Krishna said that the attack on Justice Gavai was not just on an individual but on the entire Dalit community, the judiciary, and the Constitution itself. He said that those who oppose the Constitution are anti-national and that Dalits were ready to wage a nationwide struggle for justice. “When attacks are justified in the name of faith and religion, it is a crime under law. Why are the culprits not being punished or even arrested,” he asked.

The Padma Shri awardee said Dalits would no longer tolerate atrocities and discrimination, citing the rising violence against Dalits for marrying outside their caste, growing moustaches, or drinking water in schools. “This must end somewhere,” he said, announcing a national-level movement demanding justice for Justice Gavai. Manda Krishna called upon Dalits from across the country to participate in the ‘Chalo Delhi’ rally on November 17 to assert their dignity and demand equal protection under law.

Noted MRPS leaders, including national president Dr Munnangi Nagaraju Madiga, Telangana president Govindu Naresh Madiga, Andhra Pradesh president Rudrapogu Suresh Madiga, and representatives from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand, participated in the rally, pledging to intensify the nationwide Dalit self-respect movement.