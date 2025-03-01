 Top
Telangana
DC Correspondent
1 March 2025 11:03 PM IST

Mancherial: Teacher Booked Under POCSO
Police registered a case under POCSO against a teacher R. Ramesh, for sexually misbehaving with a student studying in Class V in a government primary school in Bheemini Mandal of Mancherial district. (Representational Image: DC)

Adilabad: Police registered a case under POCSO against a teacher R. Ramesh, for sexually misbehaving with a student studying in Class V in a government primary school in Bheemini Mandal of Mancherial district.

The incident took place on Friday but came to light on Saturday. It is learnt that parents and relatives of the girls tried to attack the teacher involved. On knowing about the incident, police rushed to the spot and took the teacher into custody.

Police registered a case following the complaint lodged by the parents of the girl who informed them about how the teacher was misbehaving with her.

