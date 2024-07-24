Mancherial: Students protest leaking building by holding umbrellas in classrooms

ADILABAD: Students holding umbrellas in the rain is always a sight to behold. However, it could be scary if they are holding umbrellas in their classrooms which are in dilapidated conditions. What if those roofs collapse?



Highlighting such a case of classical apathy and imminent danger, the students of Zilla Parishad High School at Kushnapalli village in Nennel mandal of Mancherial district used umbrellas while attending classes.

The video and photographs in which students and teachers were holding umbrellas in the classrooms to protect them from seeping rainwater went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The school building has been in dilapidated condition for many years and there was no response from the authorities even after repeated appeals. The students have highlighted the building condition by innovatively staging protests by bringing umbrellas to the school and holding them in the classrooms while attending the classes for the last two days.

However, parents of the children are quite worried about the safety of their children since the school building could collapse at any time due to heavy rains. Parents requested the authorities to restart the classes only after repairing the school building, ensuring the safety of the students.

Caption: Students holding umbrellas in the classroom to protect themselves from seeping rainwater in Zilla Parishad High School at Kushnapalli village in Nennel mandal of Mancherial district.