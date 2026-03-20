Mancherial Set To Emerge As Medical Hub With Rs 255 Crore Health Projects

Mancherial is set to emerge as a government-led medical hub with multiple healthcare facilities under construction to improve access for patients in the region.

A super speciality hospital and a mother and child healthcare centre are being built in the town at a cost of Rs 255 crore. Construction of three floors of the super speciality hospital has been completed, with remaining works progressing.

The district government hospital being constructed on College Road is nearing completion. The new facility is intended to replace the existing hospital, which is in a dilapidated condition and poses risks to patients and staff. District collector Kumar Deepak recently inspected the ongoing works.

The Government Medical College building and hostel at Gudipet have been completed and are ready for inauguration.

Officials said the new facilities will cater to patients from Mancherial, Komaram Bheem district and adjoining areas of Maharashtra, reducing dependence on private hospitals and travel to Hyderabad. The super speciality and mother and child healthcare centre is being constructed at IB Chowrasta after dismantling structures at an under-construction Integrated Market yard to accommodate the project.

The existing mother and child healthcare centre near the Godavari river faces recurring flood threats, with patients often shifted during monsoon due to water inflow and backwaters.

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha laid the foundation stone for the new facilities on November 21, 2024.

Mancherial MLA Kokkirala Premsagar Rao said the new government facilities would reduce the need for patients to travel to Hyderabad for treatment and lower associated costs.

The projects are expected to strengthen public healthcare infrastructure and improve access to specialised services in the region.